14:35
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 140 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 13 people have recovered in Bishkek, 24 — in Osh city, 13 — in Chui region, 41 — in Osh region, 8 — in Issyk-Kul region, 21 — in Jalal-Abad region and 20 — in Batken region.

In total, 44,097 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/168468/
views: 82
Print
Related
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
275 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,617 in total
Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
159 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total
Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Bishkek for 24 hours
18 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
14:34
Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek
14:06
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
13:50
275 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,617 in total
13:45
140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan