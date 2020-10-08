17:13
Supporters of Sooronbai Jeenbekov hold rally in Osh city

People came to the central square of Osh city with an intention of holding another rally. Users of social media report.

The participants say that they are supporters of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and will hold a peaceful rally in his support.
