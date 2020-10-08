Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek

The number of new cases of coronavirus infection is growing in Bishkek. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, announced at a press conference.

Over the past day, 77 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the capital.

«A similar number was 53 days ago in early August. If there was a tense situation in the south before, then the epidemiological situation in the capital is aggravating. We ask you to observe sanitary norms, to avoid crowded places,» the official said.

According to him, no cases of coronavirus infection were registered among the victims of October 5 rally.