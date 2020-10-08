14:11
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total

At least 245 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 77 people got infected in Bishkek, 13 — in Osh, 62— in Osh region, 2 — in Naryn region, 17 — in Chui region, 8 — in Issyk-Kul region, 44 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Talas region and 19 — in Batken region.

In total, 48,342 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/168300/
views: 33
Print
Related
Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Bishkek for 24 hours
18 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,097 in total
154 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
164 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,799 in total
123 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Russia could repeatedly close borders due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 35 million people globally
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
14:01
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total 245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
13:46
Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines
13:33
Staff of Finance Ministry expresses no confidence in Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva
13:13
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov returns to work
13:05
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy