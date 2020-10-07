22:58
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border

Tilek Matraimov and his relatives were detained while trying to cross the state border. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Border guards of Uzbekistan detained Tilek Matraimov and his relatives (son, nephews and a personal guard) while illegally crossing the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border (across the river).

The issue of their transfer to the Kyrgyz side is being resolved.

Tilek Matraimov is the brother of Raiymbek Matraimov. He tried to escape after thousands of people in Kyrgyzstan rallied to protest falsification of the October 4 elections. According to data from automatic reading devices, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party (sponsored by the Matraimovs) led in the elections. The 2020 elections were accompanied by mass bribery of voters and an abnormally large number of citizens wishing to change their electoral address. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to cancel the voting results.
