Bozumchak mining and processing complex suspends work

Bozumchak mining and processing complex has suspended work. Employees of the company confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The day before, a video was sent out on social media that unrest began on the territory of the complex. About 20 local residents entered the complex and demanded to stop work at Bozymchak field. After negotiations, the situation was stabilized, but the company decided not to endanger its employees.

«Unfortunately, now we cannot talk about stable production work. We are forced to evacuate people from the plant, because in any situation the safety and health of our employees is a top priority,» the company said on Facebook.