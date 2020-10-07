21:23
Bozumchak mining and processing complex suspends work

Bozumchak mining and processing complex has suspended work. Employees of the company confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The day before, a video was sent out on social media that unrest began on the territory of the complex. About 20 local residents entered the complex and demanded to stop work at Bozymchak field. After negotiations, the situation was stabilized, but the company decided not to endanger its employees.

«Unfortunately, now we cannot talk about stable production work. We are forced to evacuate people from the plant, because in any situation the safety and health of our employees is a top priority,» the company said on Facebook.
7 October, Wednesday
21:15
Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov returns to work Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov returns to work
21:08
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call on their opponents for negotiations
21:02
19:35
Sadyr Japarov calls himself the only legitimate prime minister
19:30
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan works as usual