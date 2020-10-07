18:20
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money

In order to avoid capital outflow from the country, SWIFT system for making cross-border payments is disabled. Official representative of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Karabaeva, reported.

She recalled that the operation of systems that ensure transfer of funds through national and international payment systems that allow to make cross-border payments have been suspended today.

«The measures taken are necessary to ensure security of the system, the safety of assets. The National Bank is monitoring the situation, and as it stabilizes, the banking system will begin its normal operation,» Aida Karabaeva said.
