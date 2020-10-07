18:19
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

“Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates your great contribution and constant attention to the consistent expansion and development of Kyrgyz-Russian multifaceted ties. Kyrgyzstan has always been and remains a reliable and stable ally and partner of Russia on the basis of centuries-old bonds of friendship, mutual understanding and support between our peoples,” the congratulatory telegram says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Vladimir Putin good health, prosperity and further success in his responsible government post for the good of Russia, peace and prosperity - to the multinational people of Russia.     
