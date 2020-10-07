Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Customs declaration of goods has been temporarily stopped in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

This decision was made due to the suspension of the activities of commercial banks. At the same time, customs operations related to transit from checkpoints at the state border of Kyrgyzstan to places of clearance are carried out in the same mode in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union and Kyrgyzstan in the field of customs.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommended commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit institutions to suspend their activities and strengthen security measures until the political situation in the country stabilizes.