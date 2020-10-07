16:49
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Customs declaration of goods has been temporarily stopped in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

This decision was made due to the suspension of the activities of commercial banks. At the same time, customs operations related to transit from checkpoints at the state border of Kyrgyzstan to places of clearance are carried out in the same mode in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union and Kyrgyzstan in the field of customs.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommended commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit institutions to suspend their activities and strengthen security measures until the political situation in the country stabilizes.
link: https://24.kg/english/168123/
views: 77
Print
Related
Customs Service clarifies algorithm of passage through Torugart checkpoint
Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan
Former customs officer Nurbek Aibashev placed under house arrest
Customs officers’ case. Preventive measure extended
Scheme at the Customs: Transnational criminal group detained in Kyrgyzstan
President tells about corruption at Customs. Officials not know what to answer
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Comment of the Customs Service
State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan comments on journalistic investigation
Online surveillance systems installed at the customs in Kyrgyzstan
Ruby valued at $500,000 found in luggage of Kyrgyzstani
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
7 October, Wednesday
16:35
Work of gold refinery in Kara-Balta city resumed Work of gold refinery in Kara-Balta city resumed
16:31
Self-appointee Almaz Tumanov tries to seize Kyrgyzaltyn
16:26
Duishenbek Zilaliev released from SCNS detention center
16:14
Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection