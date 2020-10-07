16:48
Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Bishkek for 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bishkek has doubled. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Victoria Mozgacheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, if 25-26 new cases of coronavirus were registered earlier for a day, then 57 cases were officially registered in the last day.

Complete non-observance of sanitary standards and distance has its effect.

Victoria Mozgacheva

«Work of the city headquarters is resumed from today on. It is necessary to intensively prepare for a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation. Earlier, the City Hall has done a lot of preparatory work, and we will try not to lose it. We will also check the condition of our day hospitals, whether any of the equipment was damaged, although everything was guarded,» the Vice Mayor said.

«Medicines and equipment are in stock, beds are prepared. There is no need to panic. However, I urge citizens to observe all precautions, hygiene, and wear masks. Avoid crowds of people as much as possible, since there are many nonresident people in the capital, visitors from areas where the epidemiological situation is not very good. Therefore, there are risks,» Victoria Mozgacheva warned.

At least 48,097 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
