Business asks to stabilize situation in Kyrgyzstan

Leading business associations made an open appeal to the country’s authorities.

Entrepreneurs note that they find themselves in a difficult situation today. Business suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their condition is extremely serious. Today’s events in the country cause concerns in the business community.

«In order to avoid further escalation and destabilization of the country, we ask to legally resolve the situation and take immediate measures to stabilize the situation in the country. We urge to urgently return the situation in the state to the legal field, to convene the Parliament for an extraordinary session. All law enforcement agencies need to ensure safety of the population, protection of private property and business facilities. In addition, it is extremely important to ensure prevention of raider seizures and toughly suppress looting attempts,» the appeal says.