Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan replaced

The central administrative office, structural and subordinate divisions of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan held an emergency meeting with representatives of the people, recognized the power of the people and unanimously recommended to appoint Kiyalbek Mukashev as acting minister. The press service of the ministry reported.

People’s committees and home guards have been created, and efforts are being made to ensure the smooth functioning of the Ministry of Finance.

«In the future, the Ministry of Finance will carry out stabilization work. All financial transactions that are carried out through the Ministry of Finance have been suspended until further notice from the legitimate authorities,» the statement says.