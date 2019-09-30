Finance Ministry: No search was conducted in Baktygul Jeenbaeva’s office

No search was conducted in the office of the Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Baktygul Jeenbaeva. Press service of the ministry reported.

Documents on misuse of money by the Legal Representation Center were seized on September 26, 2019. This happened in the office where documents for official use are stored, in the presence of an employee of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, and not in the office of the head of the ministry.

Related news Search conducted in office of Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan

«The minister gave permission to seizure. Investigating authorities of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes seized the necessary documents in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic as a part of pre-trial proceedings,» the Finance Ministry stressed.

The Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva was summoned to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for interrogation as a witness in a criminal case on embezzlement of budget funds today at 15.00. According to sources in law enforcement agencies, the case concerns a large embezzlement by the Legal Representation Center.

According to the sources, the center received 6 million soms instead of the required 1.5 million from the Ministry of Finance as additional funds. The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes does not officially comment on the situation.