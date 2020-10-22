Ex-Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva summoned for interrogation

Ex-Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Baktygul Jeenbaeva was summoned for interrogation by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The ex-head of the Ministry of Finance is a witness in the criminal case on abuse of office by officials and individual employees of the Center of Judicial Representations.

“This morning she was handed a summons and was summoned for questioning as a witness,” the law enforcement agencies said.

The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes confirmed this information.

The Financial Police opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of office by officials and individual employees of the Center of Legal Representations.