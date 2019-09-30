Search conducted in office of Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan

A search was conducted in the office of the Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Baktygul Jeenbaeva. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the head of the Ministry of Finance is a witness in a criminal case. The search was conducted by order of an investigator of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the court.

«According to preliminary data, law enforcement officers were looking for documents in the office of Baktygul Jeenbaeva. The head of the Ministry of Finance was summoned for questioning to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes as a witness on September 30,» the sources said.