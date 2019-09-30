17:02
Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva not to attend questioning

Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Baktygul Jeenbaeva, who is a witness in a criminal case on abuse of official position by officials and individual employees of the Legal Representation Center, will not go to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for questioning.

She left for Yerevan as a member of a delegation to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The departure of the minister is confirmed by the Ministry of Finance. She was summoned for questioning today at 15.00

The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes previously noted that investigating authorities received a court decision on seizure of documents as a part of the pre-trial proceedings. It was sent to the Ministry of Finance. However, the ministry ignored the demand and did not submit the documents in a timely manner. After it the investigation received a court decision on the search, on the basis of which, following the instructions of the Minister of Finance, the necessary documents were submitted to the investigating authorities.

Searches were reportedly not carried out in the Ministry of Finance and the office of the minister.
