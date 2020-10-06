17:50
Chairman of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan replaced

The Chairman of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan has been replaced. Altynbek Zhumagulov became the new head of the Financial Police.

He was introduced to the personnel today, on October 6.

The Colonel of the Financial Police, Altynbek Zhumagulov, is a career officer. For a long time he has been working for the bodies of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, held the position of head of one of the departments of the service.

The former head of the service, Tair Bakirov, resigned.
