Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to gather for emergency meeting

Parliament members of Kyrgyzstan will gather for an emergency meeting. The head of the press service of the Parliament, Ibraim Nurakun uulu, posted on Facebook.

According to him, office of the Parliament gathers deputies for a meeting at Dostuk hotel, since the White House has been destroyed. The elected representatives intend to discuss the situation in the country. «We are calling the deputies. There will be a quorum, but it is not yet known. The agenda should be approved by the parliament members themselves,» Ibraim Nurakun uulu told 24.kg news agency.

Riots broke out in Bishkek last night due to the results of the parliamentary elections. The CEC declared them invalid today.
