CEC of Kyrgyzstan recognizes results of elections to Parliament invalid

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan made a decision to recognize the results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament, held on October 4, invalid. The information was confirmed by a member of the Central Election Commission Gulnara Dzhurabaeva.

According to her, the issue of voluntary dissolution was also discussed. «I believe that we have discredited ourselves by this election campaign, and therefore the best and most correct decision in this case would be the decision on early resignation of powers,» Gulnara Dzhurabaeva said.

Composition of the commission is formed by the Parliament in accordance with the quotas of the factions represented in it.

Riots broke out in the city last night because of the results of parliamentary elections.