13:11
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks to suspend work

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit institutions to suspend their activities and strengthen security measures on October 6, 2020. The press service of the bank informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the bank, such a decision was made to ensure security of the country’s financial and banking sector and preserve the assets of financial and credit organizations. In case of any questions related to the provision of financial services, the National Bank recommends contacting financial institutions through online services (by phone, via e-mail, social media, instant messengers, etc.).

«Information about working hours, products and services will be available on the websites of financial institutions. The National Bank is monitoring the situation and, if necessary, will take measures to ensure stability and security of the country’s financial and banking system,» the National Bank stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/167844/
views: 100
Print
Related
National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unloads $ 11 million on market to support som
National Bank: Disputes between lender and borrower resolved through talks
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 6.6 mln to support depreciating som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan allocates over 6 billion soms to support economy
National Bank: Return to practice of banks’ work with borrowers is premature
National Bank suspends exchange of worn out banknotes, sale of gold bullions
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: National Bank suspends inspections of banks
Popular
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
6 October, Tuesday
12:52
Riots in Bishkek: Government of Kyrgyzstan works in special regime Riots in Bishkek: Government of Kyrgyzstan works in sp...
12:44
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Some forces tried to illegally seize power
12:31
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks to suspend work
12:18
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Naryn region resigns
12:08
All schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to learn remotely