National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks to suspend work

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit institutions to suspend their activities and strengthen security measures on October 6, 2020. The press service of the bank informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the bank, such a decision was made to ensure security of the country’s financial and banking sector and preserve the assets of financial and credit organizations. In case of any questions related to the provision of financial services, the National Bank recommends contacting financial institutions through online services (by phone, via e-mail, social media, instant messengers, etc.).

«Information about working hours, products and services will be available on the websites of financial institutions. The National Bank is monitoring the situation and, if necessary, will take measures to ensure stability and security of the country’s financial and banking system,» the National Bank stressed.