At least 123 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 8 people have recovered in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 8 — in Chui region, 41 — in Osh region, 12 — in Issyk-Kul region, 29 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Talas region, 18 — in Batken region and 2 — in Naryn region.

In total, 43,644 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.