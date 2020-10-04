Elections 2020: Preliminary results of voting in Bishkek

Preliminary results of voting in Bishkek have been announced.

It is reported that Birimdik party won 16.49 percent of votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 16.45 percent, Respublika — 10.45 percent, Social Democrats — 6.95 percent, Reforma — 6.49 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 6.12 percent, Mekenchil — 5.51 percent, Ata Meken — 5.49 percent, Chon Kazat — 4.89 percent, Yiman Nuru — 4.88 percent, against all — 4.52 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 3.55 percent, Bir Bol — 2.25 percent, Zamandash — 2.18 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 1.04 percent, Party of Veterans of War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.42 percent, Ordo — 0.33 percent.

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan. According to data received from automatically reading ballot boxes, five parties have overcome the 7 percent threshold in the republic.