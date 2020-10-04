23:08
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Elections 2020: Preliminary results of voting in Bishkek

Preliminary results of voting in Bishkek have been announced.

It is reported that Birimdik party won 16.49 percent of votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 16.45 percent, Respublika — 10.45 percent, Social Democrats — 6.95 percent, Reforma — 6.49 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 6.12 percent, Mekenchil — 5.51 percent, Ata Meken — 5.49 percent, Chon Kazat — 4.89 percent, Yiman Nuru — 4.88 percent, against all — 4.52 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 3.55 percent, Bir Bol — 2.25 percent, Zamandash — 2.18 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 1.04 percent, Party of Veterans of War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.42 percent, Ordo — 0.33 percent.

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan. According to data received from automatically reading ballot boxes, five parties have overcome the 7 percent threshold in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/167474/
views: 132
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Social Democrats hold protest
Elections 2020: Results of voting in Issyk-Kul region announced
Elections 2020: What parties residents of Batken region voted for
Elections 2020: What parties win majority of votes in Naryn region
Elections 2020: What parties Osh residents voted for
Elections 2020: Five parties overcome electoral threshold
Elections of deputies of Parliament end in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 108 complaints
Elections 2020: Political parties spend 669 million soms on election campaign
Elections 2020: At least 15 facts of violations and crimes registered
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
23:04
Elections 2020: Social Democrats hold protest Elections 2020: Social Democrats hold protest
22:55
Elections 2020: Results of voting in Issyk-Kul region announced
22:51
Elections 2020: What parties residents of Batken region voted for
22:18
Elections 2020: What parties win majority of votes in Naryn region
22:10
Elections 2020: Preliminary results of voting in Bishkek