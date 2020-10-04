21:32
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 108 complaints

The Central Election Commission has received 108 complaints of violations during the voting process. Member of the election commission, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, announced at a press conference.

Most of the complaints concern transportation of voters, bribery, obstacles to expression of will. All applications are being checked.

Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that 11 complaints on the facts of bribery of voters were registered. Check is being conducted. In addition, pre-trial proceedings began in connection with the attack on the camera crew of Azattyk media outlet in Talas region.

Elections of deputies of the Parliament take place in Kyrgyzstan. At least 2,430 polling stations have been opened in the country and 45 — abroad. Voting will end at 20.00, and by 22.00 the CEC is ready to present preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation.
