244 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,428 in total

At least 244 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdykarimov, announced today at a briefing.

According to him, 26 people got infected in Bishkek, 25 — in Osh, 62— in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region, 8 — in Chui region, 6 — in Issyk-Kul region, 79 — in Jalal-Abad region and 33 — in Batken region.

In total, 47,428 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.