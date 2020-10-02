215 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,056 in total

At least 215 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 17 people got infected in Bishkek, 19 — in Osh, 41— in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 1 — in Naryn region, 23 — in Chui region, 10 — in Issyk-Kul region, 40 — in Jalal-Abad region and 65 — in Batken region.

In total, 47,056 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.