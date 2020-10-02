Large cafes and restaurants closed in Karakol city

A number of restrictions have been introduced in Karakol city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The emergency headquarters yesterday decided to close large cafes and restaurants where mass celebrations (feasts and weddings) are held.

«Some food outlets do not respond to warnings and fines. Pre-trial proceedings are underway on many facts. Local authorities were instructed to carry out intensified awareness-raising work with restaurateurs and cafe owners,» the City Hall said.

In addition, the emergency headquarters decided to suspend the activities of microcredit companies, branches of banks and savings banks on Fridays, which are located in the area of Ak Tylek and Ak Tylek Plus markets. They will be disinfected at the end of the week.