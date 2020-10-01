Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases

Compared to summer figures, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection is higher than that of community-acquired pneumonia. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

The head of the Cabinet expressed concern about the increase in new cases of COVID-19.

«If there were more cases of community-acquired pneumonia in the summer, now the incidence of coronavirus is growing. This worries us. According to the Ministry of Health, over the past 24 hours, 112 cases of coronavirus infection and 60 cases of community-acquired pneumonia were registered. I do not want to scare anyone, but I just want to draw your attention to the situation,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

He urged not to panic, as it was in the summer, if the epidemiological situation worsens. It is necessary to seek medical help promptly.

The head of the Cabinet assured: all conditions have been created for pharmaceutical companies to purchase medicines in order to prevent speculation and shortage of medicines.

«We provide support to pharmaceutical companies at the state level for the supply of drugs. We hope they will not disrupt their schedule. We are also replenishing the stock of 65 types of medicines in the State Material Reserve Fund. The government is doing its best to keep the epidemiological situation under control,» Kubatbek Boronov said.