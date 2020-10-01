Prime Minister reminds parties: Destabilization of situation is unacceptable

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov called on the parties participating in the 2020 parliamentary elections to treat each other with respect. He stated it at a briefing today.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers warned that the riots are unacceptable.

«I ask you all to treat each other with respect and accept election results with political will. During the coronavirus pandemic, we must not allow destabilization in society,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

According to him, the government is ready for the elections.

«We hope that citizens will make their choice. Sanitary requirements must be observed at all polling stations. Human health is above all for us. The law and security measures will be ensured by 10,000 law enforcement employees. From October 1 to October 6, they will be on duty in enhanced mode. In addition, members of voluntary people’s patrol will be on duty at the polling stations,» the Prime Minister said.