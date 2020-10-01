COVID-19: President of Kyrgyzstan reminds that danger has not passed yet

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented state awards to medical workers and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The state awards were presented to doctors, as well as employees of rescue services, law enforcement and other government agencies involved in the fight against the pandemic, volunteers-students of medical faculties, and journalists.

«Once again, I would like to proudly note the high level of solidarity and unity of our people. Many of our citizens, regardless of age and status, actively provided assistance to those who needed support. The solidarity of our people has saved the lives of hundreds of our citizens,» the head of state stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the whole country witnessed the heroic work and pure intentions of all those who fought the disease.

«In the most difficult days for the people, you were at the frontline of the fight against infection, fulfilling your professional duty with honor and high civic responsibility. Indefatigably, day and night, you were fighting the terrible disease, risking not only your own life and health, but also of your parents, children and the loved ones,» he said.

In his speech, the President noted the special role of medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

«In the conditions of such a difficult test, when the fate of the people is being decided, people hoped only for you, the whole burden fell on the shoulders of our doctors. All our people believed in our doctors. You saved the lives of about 50,000 of our citizens. All these people and their relatives do not get tired of thanking you for the lives saved,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added with regret that it was not possible to save everyone.

«We have lost many of our compatriots, people who have made an invaluable contribution to the well-being of our state. May they rest in peace! We will keep their bright image in our hearts forever,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the support of international organizations and partner states. He recalled that medical specialists arrived from the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China. He expressed gratitude to all compatriots abroad who came to help their Fatherland.

Nevertheless, as the President stressed, the danger has not yet passed, and therefore all measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of coronavirus.

«New institutions of the healthcare system are being built, old ones are being repaired. Taking into account the shortage of medical personnel, it was decided to increase the number of budget-funded places in universities,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that there is still a lot of work to be done and many problems to be solved.

«The situation has exposed healthcare system problems that have been building up over the years. One of the main ones was the lack of medical personnel, specialists in infection control. Systemic change is needed to address the challenges in the healthcare sector. We will consider this issue at a meeting of the Security Council. To ensure the joint work of all government agencies in the fight against this disease, we will determine key areas and tasks,» he stressed.

According to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, the main goal of the changes will be to improve the management of the healthcare system and the quality of medical services provided, as well as the widespread introduction of digital technologies in all areas of the healthcare system.

«We are obliged to provide quality medical care to all segments of the population, regardless of their location or social status. We can say that we will achieve these goals, because we have you, our dear doctors, who are the support of our people in difficult times,» he stressed.

All citizens of the republic are united by one common task — to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection.

«We strive to unite the efforts of government authorities, civil and business communities, as well as international partners. At the same time, it is necessary that every compatriot to be aware of high civic responsibility for themselves and their loved ones,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

«Today I am proud to present you with the highest state awards. Take them as a recognition of your merits and expression of deep gratitude and sincere respect of our people to you and all healthcare workers. Today we pay tribute and thank thousands of our doctors who took part in this fight,» he said.