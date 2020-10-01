09:58
Turkey supports development of seed production in Kyrgyzstan

Turkey supported the development of seed production in Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Turkey in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) handed over agricultural products to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan as part of a project to support development of seed production.

At least 5 tons of wheat germ, 400 kg of corn seeds, 400 kg of beans seeds and 5 tons of mineral fertilizers have been delivered from Turkey.
