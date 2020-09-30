Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about

Voters in Kyrgyzstan complain about the lack of information. These are the results of a survey conducted by experts from the Institute of Ombudsman.

According to them, the Kyrgyzstanis noted that in order to make an informed choice, they do not have enough information about the parties. They note that party programs are not the determining factor. The respondents also reported that certain groups exert pressure, force them to vote for this or that political organization, and engage in bribery. The voters are also dissatisfied with the fact that, in their opinion, there are few women in the parties.

The majority noted that they would definitely vote and were not afraid of contracting the coronavirus. Voters also complained about the media. In their opinion, journalists do not provide enough information about the organization of the election process and the voting procedure.

Parliamentary elections will be held on October 4 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 16 political parties participate in them.