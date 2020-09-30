12:42
USD 79.60
EUR 92.99
RUB 1.00
English

118 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 118 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 8 people have recovered in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh city, 4 — in Chui region, 51 — in Osh region, 14 — in Issyk-Kul region, 6 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Talas region, 24 — in Batken region and 2 — in Naryn region.

In total, 42,879 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/166902/
views: 105
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
147 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,669 in total
Health Ministry collects data of medical students to combat COVID-19
Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
167 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,522 in total
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Three government miscalculations that led to summer COVID-19 outbreak
China's COVID-19 vaccine could come in the market at the end of 2020
Popular
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
30 September, Wednesday
12:01
Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai
11:55
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about
11:50
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
147 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,669 in total
11:38
118 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan