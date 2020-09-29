18:28
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund

Hungary intends to provide a credit line of $ 50 million to the joint Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. Press service of the head of state said.

Related news
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
«Today is a historic day. We signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary and a package of documents. This decision is of great importance for the citizens of both countries. Thus, we have opened a new page in our bilateral relations,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

He said the negotiations were fruitful. The parties managed to discuss all the issues on the joint agenda. He stressed that the Kyrgyz-Hungarian relations are dynamically developing on the basis of mutual respect.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that a Memorandum on the Establishment of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund and other important agreements were signed.

 «We hope that this fund will start working by the end of this year. We are pleased with the intention of the Hungarian side to provide a credit line in the amount of $ 50 million. The most important documents have been signed today. They include agreements in the field of double taxation, investment protection, healthcare, digitalization of the economy, agriculture, and others. We thank the Hungarian side for increasing the number of budget-funded places for our students from 75 to 150. In addition, the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Business Forum is being held in Budapest today, to which a delegation of entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan has arrived. I am confident that new opportunities will open up for our businessmen in the markets of Hungary and Europe in general,» he added.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Hungary yesterday, on September 28, on a return visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
link: https://24.kg/english/166845/
views: 170
Print
Related
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary
Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline offered to open direct flight to Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to motivate banks to provide long-term loans
Embassy of Hungary opened in Bishkek
Stuntman Farkhat Kosimov becomes instructor of Hungarian martial arts
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan of $ 100 million from Uzbekistan
Hungary to allocate €50 million in form of soft loan to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
18:03
11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance with sanitary rules 11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance...
17:38
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
17:21
Film by Kyrgyz director wins award at Russian Film Festival
16:22
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
16:12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent