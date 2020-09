A citizen of Kyrgyzstan committed a fatal traffic accident when driving a Volvo truck in Andijan region of Uzbekistan. Press service of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan reported.

The traffic accident occurred on September 28 at about 17.20. The 28-year-old Kyrgyzstani lost control of the vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane, hit two girls and crashed into a residential building.

«As a result, the driver, as well as 10-year-old B.A. and three-year-old K.N. died at the scene. A criminal case was initiated under the Article «Violation of rules of traffic safety or operation of vehicles, resulting in human casualties» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan reported.