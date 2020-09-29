12:24
167 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,522 in total

At least 167 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 9 people got infected in Bishkek, 5 — in Osh, 38— in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 15 — in Chui region, 11 — in Issyk-Kul region, 31 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Naryn region and 55 — in Batken region.

In total, 46,522 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/166772/
