3,415 Kyrgyzstanis arrive from Sol-Iletsk by buses

At least 3,415 citizens have arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Sol-Iletsk by buses. They have already been taken home. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of the republic reported.

On September 26, at least 1,840 compatriots were brought to homeland, on September 27 — 1,575. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were involved in their transportation within Kyrgyzstan.

Some 179 citizens were sent to the city of Osh;

To Bishkek — 282;

To Osh region — 766;

To Chui region — 365;

To Naryn region — 88;

To Issyk-Kul region — 255;

To Talas region — 151;

To Jalal-Abad region — 959;

To Batken region — 370.

Kyrgyzstanis were transported to the regions by buses provided by the Bishkek City Hall.

More than 3,200 Kyrgyzstanis stayed on the Russian-Kazakh state border.