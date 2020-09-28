About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan

To date, 2,356 beds have been prepared to treat children in Kyrgyzstan. Nurgul Ibraeva, Acting Head of the Department for Organization of Medical Care and Drug Policy, told today at a briefing.

According to her, five hospitals have been prepared for treatment of children — the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare, the Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bishkek, the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital, the Kara-Suu Children’s Hospital and the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital. In addition, children’s departments were also opened at the premises of territorial hospitals.

«A working group has been formed to develop a protocol for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or Kawasaki syndrome. The protocol has been developed and is being reviewed by professors and doctors of science. A second working group has also been created to work on the statistics of Kawasaki syndrome,» Nurgul Ibraeva told.