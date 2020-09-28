Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors

There is enough personal protective equipment for medical workers for the second wave of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, more than 100,000 personal protective equipment kits were received and prepared within the framework of projects. They are in stock now.

«With an increase in the number of patients, they will be delivered to medical institutions for equipping doctors. In addition, each health organization also buys PPE and creates stocks through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for work in the conditions of an increase in the disease incidence,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.