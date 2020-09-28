Restrictions introduced in Batken: Coronavirus situation is alarming

A number of restrictions have been introduced in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

Such measures were taken in connection with the situation with coronavirus infection in Batken region.

Since September 28, movement of transport between districts and regions has been temporarily suspended, as well as urban public transport;

Work of livestock markets was suspended;

Reading of Friday prayers has been temporarily stopped in mosques, it is recommended to read daily and Friday prayers at home;

Strict control of observance of the mask regime was introduced.

Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, crossing the border of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, should have a negative result of PCR test obtained in the last three days at the time of passing the checkpoint.

The heads of districts and cities pledged to conduct daily raids on compliance with sanitary requirements in shopping centers, shops, canteens, public places, and to step up work on disinfection and taking measures against violators.

It was ordered to tighten control over the observance of sanitary rules, mask requirement, social distance by political parties during campaigning, and take appropriate measures in case violations are revealed.