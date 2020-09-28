16:38
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

Restrictions introduced in Batken: Coronavirus situation is alarming

A number of restrictions have been introduced in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

Such measures were taken in connection with the situation with coronavirus infection in Batken region.

  • Since September 28, movement of transport between districts and regions has been temporarily suspended, as well as urban public transport;
  • Work of livestock markets was suspended;
  • Reading of Friday prayers has been temporarily stopped in mosques, it is recommended to read daily and Friday prayers at home;
  • Strict control of observance of the mask regime was introduced.

Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, crossing the border of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, should have a negative result of PCR test obtained in the last three days at the time of passing the checkpoint.

The heads of districts and cities pledged to conduct daily raids on compliance with sanitary requirements in shopping centers, shops, canteens, public places, and to step up work on disinfection and taking measures against violators.

It was ordered to tighten control over the observance of sanitary rules, mask requirement, social distance by political parties during campaigning, and take appropriate measures in case violations are revealed.
link: https://24.kg/english/166660/
views: 152
Print
Related
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
At least 1,254 COVID-19 cases registered in children under 14 in Kyrgyzstan
Heads of 8 medical facilities fired during coronavirus outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 13 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
16:23
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily...
16:13
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
16:03
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
15:51
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
15:40
144 medical workers infected with coronavirus receive compensation in Kyrgyzstan