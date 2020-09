To date, 1,498 beds have been prepared to treat patients with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, there are 193 intensive care beds. Some 95 doctors and 155 nurses are involved in the work.

«As of today we have 2,853 oxygen concentrators and 176 medical ventilators,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.