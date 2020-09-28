Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least two new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, one health worker became infected in Osh city, one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Three health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 22 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,241 medical workers, 2,976 of them have recovered in the republic.