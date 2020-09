One death from coronavirus has been registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, the patient died in the Osh Interregional Hospital. No data on gender and age are reported.

The Ministry of Health last time reported on the death from coronavirus on September 9, 2020.

In total, 1,064 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.