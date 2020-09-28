15:07
104 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,355 in total

At least 104 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, 19 people got infected in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh, 18— in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 6 — in Chui region, 3 — in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Naryn region and 37 — in Batken region.

In total, 46,355 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
