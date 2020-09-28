15:07
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

166 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 166 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, 38 people have recovered in Bishkek, 24 — in Osh city, 21 — in Chui region, 43 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 31 — in Batken region and 5 — in Naryn region.

In total, 42,619 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/166640/
views: 110
Print
Related
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 13 COVID-19 patients - in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days
104 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,355 in total
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
155 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
14:34
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzst...
14:24
At least 13 COVID-19 patients - in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
14:12
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:04
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
13:52
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days