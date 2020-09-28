15:07
Construction of several social facilities completed in Osh region

Construction of several social facilities has been completed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

A school for 27 pupils for 78 million soms was built in Makarenko village. Construction of the new school began in 2015. It has 16 classrooms, a dining room and an assembly hall.

A sports hall and a canteen were built at the school No. 7 for 19,300 million soms in Kara-Dyikan village. Construction began in 2016. The project is funded from the republican budget. The school itself is designed for 1,250 places.

In addition to educational institutions, attention was also paid to the building of Don-Bulak rural administration in Bakmal village. Construction of the new building began in November 2019. The estimated cost was 5,500,000 soms, the project was financed from the local budget.
