Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer

In another interview with Birinchi Radio, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the introduction of quarantine after the parliamentary elections was not a solution to the problem.

According to him, quarantine was introduced in March and April in order to instill a culture of compliance with sanitary rules, this gave its results. However, after the quarantine was lifted, citizens began to ignore sanitary standards and did not observe social distance, were indifferent to calls for compliance with sanitary standards.

«They believed the words of some politicians that there is no disease. As a result, June and July were difficult for us, hospitals and doctors did not have time to provide medical care to people, and we all witnessed these difficulties,» the head of state stressed.

Therefore, each of us should bear responsibility, not relying on quarantine. Everyone must learn to comply with the necessary rules and be responsible. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The number of people infected with coronavirus began to increase again. Over the past day, 158 new cases were registered in the republic.