A fraud suspect was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

A man turned to the police and said that on September 16, 2016 some citizen, gaining his trust, rented his Honda CR-V car and fled. The suspect then resold the car.

The fact was registered under Article 166 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility.