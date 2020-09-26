09:56
Over 2,000 vulnerable seniors receive assistance from Switzerland

More than 2,000 vulnerable elderly people in Kyrgyzstan receive assistance from Switzerland. HelpAge International in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the organization, food and hygiene kits are distributed by implementing partners: the branch of HelpAge International in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Resource Center for the Elderly NGO, ADRA-Kyrgyzstan, and Babushka Adoption Public Foundation. The Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Veronique Ullmann took part in the distribution of food products and hygienic kits among the elderly in Kant town.

«The Swiss government has allocated 50,000 Swiss francs to protect the rights and well-being of seniors. This support includes measures to prevent COVID-19, prevent violence against the elderly, and improve their access to health care and social protection. The work is carried out in cooperation with the ministries of health and social protection,» the organization noted.

Elderly people in need of humanitarian assistance have been chosen with the support of local authorities and self-help groups. They were selected on the basis of their financial situation and health status criteria.
