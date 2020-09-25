Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov held an emergency meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They discussed the epidemiological situation in the country. The head of Government criticized the activities of the heads of local authorities and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological safety measures in certain regions of the republic.

«There is an increase in the number of new cases of infection with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Batken and Osh regions, as well as in Bishkek. This figure is quite high,» he said.

Photos and videos from meetings of political parties with voters are posted on social media. Mask and social distance requirements are not respected at these meetings. Despite the ban on holding public events, this ban is not respected in cafes and restaurants. Kubatbek Boronov

«Neither local authorities nor the Ministry of Internal Affairs are taking any measures on these issues. Raids are not being carried out sufficiently. Places of mass gathering of people are foci of infection. Leaders, it is not the time to relax! The heads of regions and districts are responsible for the epidemiological situation in the entrusted territories. Therefore, it is necessary to step up control over sanitary and epidemiological safety,» he said.

The Prime Minister also instructed to pay special attention to citizens in grave and extremely grave condition. «Our main goal is to save the lives of our compatriots who are in a grave and extremely grave condition. Each patient needs an individual approach. If necessary, convene a consultation of doctors. Saving of patient’s life depends on the effectiveness of the coordinators of the Ministry of Health in the regions and the chief doctors of hospitals,» he stressed.

Participants of the meeting also discussed resumption of the work of day and night hospitals and mobile brigades. The center members commented that these medical services should be ready to resume work, if necessary.

Kubatbek Boronov added that healthcare organizations in the regions should be provided with an irreducible supply of medicines and personal protective equipment. In addition, a number of instructions have been given to the plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions and the relevant state bodies, including to tighten control over compliance with the sanitary and quarantine regime.