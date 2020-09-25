18:45
Unknown persons shoot citizen of Turkey in Alamedin district

Unknown persons shot a citizen of Turkey in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the incident occurred the night before.

«According to preliminary data, the foreigner was shot from a traumatic pistol. The victim has a leg and body area injury. It is known that 80,000 soms were stolen from the man,» the sources said.

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed this fact. According to the police, the fact was registered under the Article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The man was taken to the territorial hospital.

«The foreigner was shot on September 24 at about 23.40 near Kashka-Suu village. Unknown masked men beat the Turkish citizen, used an unidentified weapon and stole money,» the police said.
